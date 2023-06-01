U.S. Marshals Service finds 225 endangered missing children, including some in Virginia

The U.S. Marshals Service found 225 endangered missing children, including some in Virginia.

The agency said this followed a months-long operation called "We Will Find You" that began in March. The missing children included runaways and abduction victims, officials said.

They said out of the 225 children found, 169 were recovered and 56 were safely located. The youngest child found was just six months old.

Fourteen children were recovered or safely located in the Eastern District of Virginia. The agency said in one case, a 15-year-old girl who had disappeared from Loudoun was located in a man's bedroom. The man was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant.

In another case, two juveniles were recovered from a residence in Woodbridge, according to officials. Authorities say they recovered firearms and drugs inside the residence and arrested a man on an outstanding warrant.

In addition to Virginia, the operation centered in D.C., New Orleans, Detroit, Orlando and Puerto Rico. Officials say some of these cases may have involved sex trafficking.

