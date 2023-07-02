U.S. Postal Service holding job fair in Hampton on July 5

HAMPTON, Va. — This Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service will be holding a job fair in Hampton.

The fair will be to fill immediate openings and help candidates learn more about full-time and part-time positions, including open postal postal vehicle operator positions, USPS officials say.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the following location:

Hampton Main Post Office

809 Aberdeen Road

Hampton, VA 23670

Applicants must be 18 years old, able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation, and be available to work weekends and holidays.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions.

Applications are accepted online here.