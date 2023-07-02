Watch Now
News

Actions

U.S. Postal Service holding job fair in Hampton on July 5

USPS
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
USPS
USPS
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 18:01:47-04

HAMPTON, Va. — This Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service will be holding a job fair in Hampton.

The fair will be to fill immediate openings and help candidates learn more about full-time and part-time positions, including open postal postal vehicle operator positions, USPS officials say.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the following location:

Hampton Main Post Office
809 Aberdeen Road
Hampton, VA 23670

Applicants must be 18 years old, able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation, and be available to work weekends and holidays.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions.

Applications are accepted online here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV