Uber Eats to begin accepting SNAP benefits for grocery orders

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Breaking barriers in obtaining healthy foods is why one food delivery service says it will soon begin accepting EBT/SNAP benefits for grocery deliveries.

Many of us think Uber Eats is just for fast food, but on Wednesday, the company announced that starting in 2024, those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to use those benefits to order groceries from the Uber Eats app.

In addition, Uber says it’s planning to roll out a way to accept flexible spending account (FSA) cards. This would be through Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans. Not many details have been laid out, but the Uber website shows, "Select payment methods will be ready in 2024."

The website also says, “This is yet another way we are simplifying how people can access healthy foods and connect with their local grocers in new ways.”

Uber has not released an exact date for when these offerings will begin. It also did not show specifics on any delivery fees.

News 3 talked with food pantry representatives in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Hampton about this news.

Donna Tighe, Director of Development for Peninsula Foodbank said, “Just now coming out of COVID, now we have inflation, food costs, fuel, just the basic needs are so much more expensive now. You know, one less worry for someone who is experiencing food insecurity is a great thing.”

Tighe added that they make about 12 mobile delivery events per month, mostly to low-income senior neighborhoods. She also says they’ve recently begun managing a handful of deliveries through DoorDash and they absorb that fee.

Uber Eats is not alone in this move. DoorDash and Instacart do accept SNAP; however, it is somewhat limited on where you can shop online.

News 3 will update this as more information becomes available.