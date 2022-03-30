'Unbelievable that there's kindness like that in the world'; Army veteran receives new car after rear-end crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Months after his own car was totaled, a local military veteran drove off the lot with a new set of wheels — and he didn't have to pay a dime, thanks to his community coming together to help him.

A new car wasn't possible for United States Army veteran Mark Sheldon after he and his wife were rear-ended last summer.

After spending 15 years in the Army Reserves, Sheldon retired last year, becoming a Department of Defense police officer in Virginia Beach. But the car accident took him and his wife off the job for a while, making money tight.

That's where Operation Homefront came in, gifting Sheldon and his family a 2019 Dodge Journey through its partnership with U.S. Bank. This is the 15th car donation made between the two organizations.

"It’s very unbelievable that there’s kindness like that in the world. It goes very far," Sheldon said. "Puts a smile on everybody’s face, especially in light of everything that’s happening overseas right now.”

Sheldon and his wife received the car at Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Now that he has a vehicle to drive, Sheldon says he and his wife can resume their lives without relying on others to get to work.