Under new partnership, ECSU aviation students could fast track into Delta pilot career

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City State University hosted Delta Air Lines on Thursday, celebrating a new partnership that could funnel aviation students into the airline as pilots.

The partnership would be with Delta's Propel Collegiate Career Path program.

According to the program's website, "successful candidates will be provided a Qualified Job Offer (QJO) detailing a defined path and an accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot."

15 other institutions, including Hampton University, are already partnered with Propel.

ECSU's aviation science program, which already has partnerships with United and JetBlue, includes 180 students working towards careers from everything including Flight Education to Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Aviation Management.

The university recently told News 3 it's planning to grow the program to 300 students in the next few years, as the aviation industry addresses workforce shortages.

Related Story: At Elizabeth City State University, aviation students are breaking tradition to fill a growing need