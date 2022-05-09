Union says paramedic staffing levels at "rock bottom" in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Paramedic staffing levels in the city are at "rock bottom," according to a Facebook post by the Portsmouth Professional Firefighter & Paramedics Association.

The group made the post on Sunday afternoon. "In the past we informed our citizens on days where we had ambulances in service with no paramedics........Unfortunately that is becoming the daily norm," the group wrote, encouraging people to contact City Manager Angel Jones.

News 3 reached out to Jones as well as the Fire & EMS Department on Monday morning. A reporter has not heard back yet from the city manager's office, but a deputy chief said he would work on responding to questions via email.

The post comes as first responder staffing remains a challenge nationwide, particularly for law enforcement.

The post does not say how many paramedics are needed to be fully-staffed in the city. News 3 is reaching out to the parties involved and will update with more information throughout the day.

