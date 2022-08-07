Upcoming 'Surviving The Ring & Yourself' event raises awareness of domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An upcoming event is designed to bring awareness to domestic violence and its effects.

Match Bout Boxing in Chesapeake and the G.R.O.W. Foundation are teaming up to host the fourth annual "Square Up; Surviving The Ring & Yourself."

It’s not just for survivors of abuse. It’s for the entire community, though organizers recommend ages 13 and up because of the mature topic.

“We want everyone to come out, have a good time, learn about domestic violence, learn how they can help… and box,” said Neisha Himes, who is a survivor and the founder and CEO of G.R.O.W. Foundation.

The event will include testimonies from domestic violence survivors, live entertainment, giveaways, a catered lunch and personal training from boxing experts.

It will be held Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Match Bout Boxing, 868 Oklahoma Drive in Chesapeake.

The cost is $25.

For more information, click here.