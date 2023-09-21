Update in major Kill Devil Hills fire that left 3 renters dead

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — It's been nearly six weeks since a fire ripped through a home in Kill Devil Hills, killing and injuring a group of people renting the home on vacation.

As the investigation continues into how the fire started, it was revealed Thursday the home, located in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail, did have working smoke detectors, according to Rachel Tackett, the Public Information Officer in the Town of Kill Devil Hills.

While the home was demolished, we're told investigators were able to collect evidence to assist them as they continue learning the cause.

Three were killed in the massive fire, as the blaze broke out in the home overnight on Thursday, August 10, according to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.

The KDH fire department says crews responded to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

The house where the main fire happened had six renters inside, said Tackett. Out of those six, two adults and one teenager died. The three other occupants were injured - two were flown to a hospital in Norfolk and one was treated locally, Tackett added.

The fire damaged two other homes, but the department says everyone inside was safely relocated.

The property was built in 1948, and officials told us the property was required to have smoke alarms but not sprinklers.

There are no further details to release at this time.

