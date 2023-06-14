Update: Third fatality reported after NC12 crash

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed that Elizabeth Sadler (D.O.B. 1935) died on June 13 at Norfolk General Hospital—marking the third fatality from the deadly June 12 crash on NC12 near the Pea Island Visitors Center.

The other fatalities were Elijah Midgette of Rodanthe, who was pronounced dead at the scene and Carolyn Elmore, of Bracey, VA, who was declared dead at The Outer Banks Hospital.

Elizabeth Sadler was one of four passengers traveling with Elmore who were hospitalized after the accident, and she had previously been listed in critical condition. Of the remaining passengers, Rose Baird remains in critical condition in Norfolk, while Geraldine Tolbert is reported to be improving at that hospital. The other passenger, Sharon Sadler, was most recently reported to be in stable condition at the Outer Banks Hospital.