Urology of Virginia celebrates 100th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday marked a historic milestone for medicine in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.

This weekend, Urology of Virginia celebrated its 100th anniversary at its main office in Virginia Beach.

Since its formation in 1922, the practice has gained a worldwide reputation for groundbreaking work with surgeries and developing techniques still used today.

"I am so grateful to be a leader in this time of innovation and change. I am also very grateful to be a part of a Hampton Roads institution that has served its community for the past 100 years. Urology of Virginia plans to continue to serve our community for centuries to come by bringing innovation, expertise and compassionate, high quality Urologic care to Hampton Roads," Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, Urology of VA President said.

The urology of VA was also vital in the creation of the Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in the 1970s.

The event was highlighted with a ribbon-cutting, speeches from doctors throughout the practice's history, and a proclamation by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

"It is important on this anniversary to reflect on the rich history of innovation and excellence that has brought Urology of Virginia to where it is today. We are uniquely positioned, because of our culture and history, to pair our national thought leaders and a strong academic program with our primary mission of providing excellent care for the Hampton Roads community and beyond. The future is bright for Urology of Virginia and we look forward to continuing innovation in care delivery, surgical technologies, and cancer treatments as we have for the last 100 years," Dr. Joshua Langston, Urology of VA Chief Medical Officer said.

News 3 Anchor Zak Dahlheimer served as the event's emcee.