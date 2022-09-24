Watch Now
News

Actions

Urology of Virginia hosts 2022 Men's Health Summit in Virginia Beach

9-24-22 VB MENS HEALTH SUMMIT.jpg
News 3
2022 Urology of Virginia Men's Health Summit in Virginia Beach
9-24-22 VB MENS HEALTH SUMMIT.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 15:34:24-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday, dozens came out to Virginia Beach for the 2022 Men's Health Summit, hosted by Urology of Virginia.

The event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center featured seminars by doctors with Urology of Virginia and Sentara Healthcare and other providers. Some of the focus areas were on cardiology, prostate awareness, testosterone awareness, nutrition, lifestyle and fitness.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer gave opening remarks at the event, along with Urology of Virginia Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Josh Langston.

News 3 Anchor/Reporter Zak Dahlheimer was the event's emcee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events