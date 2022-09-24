Urology of Virginia hosts 2022 Men's Health Summit in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday, dozens came out to Virginia Beach for the 2022 Men's Health Summit, hosted by Urology of Virginia.

The event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center featured seminars by doctors with Urology of Virginia and Sentara Healthcare and other providers. Some of the focus areas were on cardiology, prostate awareness, testosterone awareness, nutrition, lifestyle and fitness.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer gave opening remarks at the event, along with Urology of Virginia Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Josh Langston.

News 3 Anchor/Reporter Zak Dahlheimer was the event's emcee.