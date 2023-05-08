US Attorney's Office, FBI seeking information about victims of Virginia Beach fraud scheme

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) and the FBI's Norfolk Field office have issued a call for victims of a Virginia Beach-based fraudster to come forward.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 3, between approximately July 24, 2020 and August 18, 2020, 38-year-old Dion Lamont Camp had engaged in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union.

The EDVA says Camp obtained fraudulent loans for vehicles that were never actually purchased, keeping the proceeds of the loan for himself.

He concealed his involvement by using women and business entities to apply for the loans, according to EDVA.

Camp deceived the women about the purposes of the loans, used their personally identifiable information without their permission, and used other coercive measures such as threats and sexual and physical assault, according to the EDVA.

Camp is charged with bank fraud, and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

If you have information about this fraud scheme or are a victim of the scheme, you're asked to fill out this questionnaire.

