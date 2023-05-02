Watch Now
US Marshals request public assistance to locate Norfolk murder suspect

Cevan Pierce
US Marshals Service
Cevan Pierce
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:16:36-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The US Marshals Service is asking for the public's assistance, and offering a reward of up to $2,500, for information leading to the arrest of Cevan Pierce.

Pierce is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to a homicide on April 8.

Pierce has "Gotti Gang" tattooed on his neck and is believed to be hiding locally, according to police.

Investigative efforts have shown that Pierce is still in the Norfolk area, the US Marshals Service said.

On April 19, the US Marshals fugitive task force arrested Tyjohn Brooks, who was also charged in connection to the April 8 homicide. He was arrested after fleeing to Florence, South Carolina, according to US Marshals.

Pierce should be considered armed and dangerous due to his violent criminal history and known ties to the Gotti Gang. He has three prior felony convictions and numerous firearms charges in the past, said US Marshals.

Pierce was previously arrested by the US Marshals fugitive task force in 2020 on charges related to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Anyone with information about Pierce's whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or by using the USMS P3Tips mobile app.

