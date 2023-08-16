'Armed & dangerous' female rapper charged with Franklin boy's murder wanted by US Marshals

FRANKLIN, Va. — The US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, aka 23 Brazy, after police say she shot and killed a 10-year-old.

Drayton is wanted for first degree murder and related firearms charges in connection to the shooting.

Drayton is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. She has "only loyalty" tattooed above her left eyebrow, "23 Brazy" in red letters on her forehead, along with several tattoos on her face, neck, arms and hands.

US Marshals say Drayton has ties all over the Hampton Roads area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Drayton's whereabouts should contact the Franklin-Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.