US Surgeon General visits Hampton U. to discuss mental health among college students

HAMPTON, Va - The nation’s top surgeon visited Hampton University discussing the importance of mental health for college students and African Americans.

Hampton University was the last stop on the surgeon general’s “We are Made to Connect” tour.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy wrapped up his conversation with Hampton University students about prioritizing their mental health and well-being.

His message to students is to talk to someone or a mental health professional about you’re going through. Especially at the young impressionable age while in college.

"HBCU’s are such an important part of the education system," Dr. Vivek Merthy, the Surgeon General said.

The Surgeon General says the suicide rate has increased among Black men and women.

I learned it’s important to seek help. In black community, we often don’t seek help and it’s not encouraged. But it’s okay to do to protect our mental health," Christian Harvey, a Hampton University student said.

Another student says the pandemic affected her mental health.

"During COVID, it really impacted students. We really need a way to come together and talk about," Naomi Davis, a Hampton University student said.

Murthy says prioritizing mental health has become more important in recent years compared to 20 years ago.

"Growing up in a conservative culture, mental health wasn’t something we talked about. You sucked it up and went on your way. You only went to the doctor if you were bleeding. But not if you were struggling inside," Murthy said.

"You mentioned social media. Does social media play a part in mental health? Is it damaging to mental health?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Murthy.

"For many young people, social media is hurting their mental health. I issued a surgeon general advisory on social media and youth mental health. For adolescents who use more than 3 hours of social media a day, they face double the risk of depression and anxiety," Murthy said.

The president of Hampton University says the university has increased its healthcare staff to better serve the needs of students.