USO Experience Virginia Beach has variety of activities for active duty military

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — USO Experience Virginia Beach 2023, presented by USAA, kicks off today!

The four-day event takes place annually, and organizers host activities for active-duty military members, reservists, National Guard members and their families to enjoy.

This year, activities include skydiving, paddleboarding, surfing and more. Organizers hope the event helps the public connect with local military members.

“USO Experience VB 2023 social and educational events facilitate interactions between military and civilians and provide an opportunity for the civilian community to see that our service members are more than brave people keeping them safe,” organizers said. “These common unifying experiences between the military service members and civilians let the military know they are supported, valued, and respected by their country.”

A full schedule of events is as follows:

Multi-day events

8 a.m. on Thursday to 12 p.m. on Sunday - USO Experience Scavenger Hunt (Goosechase), Virtual event

12 p.m. on Friday to 3 p.m. on Sunday – USO Military Village at 22nd – 24th St./Beach

Thursday, June 1

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - SUP Sessions at First Landing (Narrows)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Geocaching at First Landing State Park

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Apex Kickoff Event at APEX Entertainment

Friday, June 2

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - ASYMCA Hearts for Heroes Fishing (Session 1) at Rudee Inlet

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - ASYMCA Hearts for Heroes Fishing (Session 2) at Rudee Inlet

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Adaptive Functional Fitness Workout at Kaizen Athletics

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Disc Golf at Bayville Farms Park

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - USO Military Village at 22nd - 24th St./Beach

12:40 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. - ASYMCA Hearts for Heroes (Session 3) at Rudee Inlet

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Song Writers Night at The Bunker

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Concert: Ballyhoo! at 17th Street Park

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Concert: The Ataris & Don’t Panic at 24th Street Park

8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. - Movie on the Beach: DC League of Super Pets at 23rd Street

Saturday, June 3

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Adaptive Functional Fitness Workout at Kaizen Athletics

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Heroes on the Water (Kayak Fishing) at Pretty Lake

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Jumping for a Purpose (Skydiving) at 24th – 27th Street

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Wave Warriors (Surfing) at 1st Street/Jetty

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - USO Military Village at 22nd - 24th St./Beach

12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament presented by Cornhole Coastal at 23rd St Beach

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Cosmic Bowling at Gator Bowling Center

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Dinner presented by Culinary Institute of VA at Springhill Suites Ballroom

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Concert: Alient Ant Farm at 17th Street Park

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Concert: Molly Hatchet at 24th Street Park

8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. - Movie on the Beach: The Bad Guys (animated) at 23rd Street

Sunday, June 4

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - Sunrise Beach Yoga at 23rd St Beach

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Jumping for a Purpose (Skydiving alternate date) at 24th – 27th Street

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - VB Adaptive Water Ski Lessons (1) at Witchduck Lake

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Paintball Experience (1) at Fox Bros Paintball Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - USO Military Village at 22nd - 24th St./Beach

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - VB Adaptive Water Ski Lessons (2) at Witchduck Lake

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Paintball Experience (2) at Fox Bros Paintball Park

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Concert: Black Stone Cherry at 17th Street Park

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Concert: Matt Stell at 24th Street Park

