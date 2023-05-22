USS Iowa's restored gun barrel to impact traffic en route to Fort Story

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — It's been several years in the making, and it's finally happening.

The USS Iowa Battleship's barrel will be moving from the marine specialty painting facility in Portsmouth to Cape Henry in Virginia Beach.

The 120-ton barrel will be moved on a special, heavy-duty trailer through the streets and highways of Portsmouth to Virginia Beach around 9 p.m. Monday.

I-264, I-64 and Pacific Avenue will be most impacted.

Officials say it will take at least six hours to move it and they will arrive at Fort Story around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Forty-seven sailors were killed on the USS Iowa 34 years ago when a gun turret exploded on the Norfolk-based battleship on April 19, 1989. It's remembered as one of the worst peace-time disasters ever for the Navy.

A memorial ceremony was held at Naval Station Norfolk one month ago in the anniversary of the disaster.

