Watch Now
News

Actions

USS Iowa's restored gun barrel to impact traffic en route to Fort Story

USS Iowa’s gun barrel
Marine Specialty Painting
USS Iowa's gun barrel arrives at Marine Specialty Painting in Portsmouth.
USS Iowa’s gun barrel
USS Iowa’s gun barrel
USS Iowa’s gun barrel
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:30:09-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — It's been several years in the making, and it's finally happening.

The USS Iowa Battleship's barrel will be moving from the marine specialty painting facility in Portsmouth to Cape Henry in Virginia Beach.

The 120-ton barrel will be moved on a special, heavy-duty trailer through the streets and highways of Portsmouth to Virginia Beach around 9 p.m. Monday.

I-264, I-64 and Pacific Avenue will be most impacted.

Iowa Barrel Movement slide 2.png

Officials say it will take at least six hours to move it and they will arrive at Fort Story around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Iowa Barrel Movement slide 1.png

Forty-seven sailors were killed on the USS Iowa 34 years ago when a gun turret exploded on the Norfolk-based battleship on April 19, 1989. It's remembered as one of the worst peace-time disasters ever for the Navy.

A memorial ceremony was held at Naval Station Norfolk one month ago in the anniversary of the disaster.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV