USS James E. Williams returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 7-month NATO deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — After a seven-month deployment, Sailors aboard the USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) are returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, July 14.

The USS James E. Williams left Norfolk in December 2022 to serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, according to the Navy. They said the destroyer’s Sailors were responsible for defending NATO territory and leading operations through the Mediterranean Sea.

While deployed, the crew visited a dozen cities and reinforced positive relationships with critical allies, the Navy says.

USS James E. Williams’ leadership said the deployment was a success and commended the Sailors’ focus and proficiency.

“As our deployment ends, I could not be more proud of the hard work, true dedication, pride and professionalism that our Sailors have demonstrated on this deployment,” said Cmdr. Robert Ireland.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, ready to capture Sailors reunite with their loved ones at the homecoming!

This article will be updated accordingly.