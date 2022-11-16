UVA cancels Saturday's home football game following on campus shooting that killed 3 UVA football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - UVA's scheduled game for this Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled.

The Virginia athletics department announced Wednesday that the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled.

This decision comes after a gunman took the lives of three football players and injured two other students at a parking garage at the University of Virginia. The suspect, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody off-campus.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

They were shot and killed after returning from a field trip to Washington D.C. on Sunday night, sending shockwaves across the country.

The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

The department has not yet decided if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later time.

