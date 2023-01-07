Uvalde Foundation For Kids offers support after Richneck Elem. School shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it's offering support to students impacted by Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Police said a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids began after 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. The organization works to end school violence across the country and supports students and families who are impacted by such events.

Here's the full statement from the foundation: