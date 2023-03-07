Va. Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn is not seeking re-election

Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) will not be seeking re-election, according to a statement from her office released on Tuesday, March 7.

Filler-Corn has represented District 41 since 2010. During her tenure, she became the first female and Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

In her statement, Filler-Corn reflects on her political career. Her full statement is as follows:

“When I first joined the House of Delegates, I was one of only 19 women in the entire body and one of the only mothers of school-aged children. Today, our caucus is the first majority woman caucus in Virginia’s history. As the first woman and Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, I proudly appointed more women and diverse individuals to leadership positions than in our entire Commonwealth’s history.



“I am proud of the transformative actions we took during my tenure. We invested in public education and transportation, made our communities safer from gun violence, supported working families, expanded reproductive freedom, rooted out discrimination, secured voting rights, protected our environment, and kept Virginia the top state for business in the nation. In just two years, we brought historic change to the Commonwealth that followed the will of the people and remains popular today. More importantly, we did this by including diverse voices from across Virginia.



“I could not be more proud of how my colleagues and I have improved the lives of Virginians in a meaningful way. Thank you to the many advocates and supporters who made this possible.



“We have made significant progress in Virginia and I will continue this work for our communities and our Commonwealth outside the confines of the House of Delegates. As for my next chapter, there are many exciting options ahead and I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks and months.



“I am eager and energized for the next challenge!”

Stay with News 3 for updates on who will enter the running to fill the upcoming House of Delegates vacancies.