Va. DMV holds groundbreaking for new Smithfield Customer Service Center

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Virginia DMV hosted a ceremony to celebrate the official groundbreaking of its new Smithfield Customer Service Center on Friday.

DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey was joined by Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, state legislators and local officials.

The new center will be at 1305 South Church Street and will be 4,800 square feet, which is more than double the size of the previous office according to a DMV spokesperson.

The center will have seven service windows, with seating for 60 people.

Virginia DMV says the new center is slated to open by the end of the year.