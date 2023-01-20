Va. farmers say bird flu, inflation may cause eggs prices to rise more

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The price of eggs has certainly ruffled some feathers and local farms say it's not just the consumers who have been impacted.

Over the last year, farmers have seen some price hikes as well due to the bird flu, inflation and the cost of production.

Across the United States, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza from migratory birds is spreading. Nathan Sedghi with the Virginia Cooperative Extensive said farms need to take drastic measures to stop the spread.

"In order to prevent outbreaks where there's a confirmed case-the whole flock has to be put down," he said.

Robin Pierce with Hickory Ridge Farm said it's not just the bird flu that's "ailing" farmers.

"The global problem is what's increasing grocery store prices the local problem is more just inflation," said Pierce.

Pierce said in the past year, food hasn't just been expensive for her but also for her chickens.

"I checked with our local feed store compared to last year what we were purchasing cracked corn for the difference in a bag is $5-6 dollars per fifty-pound bag," said Pierce.

She said the cost of packaging the eggs has been high, too.

"It's not just the feed it's also the cartons. He (Pierce's supplier) has had a hard time getting the cartons because the supply chain has gaps in it for those kinds of supplies," said Pierce.

It's off-season right now yet Pierce said customers have been calling, asking about egg prices in advance of Hickory Ridge's open season. She said it's hard to say what her price will look like right now because she gets the eggs from a local supplier who since last year has been dealing with the same production problems.

"He had to go up on his prices because of his increased cost for the chickens he feeds," Pierce said.

But even with all this going in, Pierce thinks consumers will more than likely still flock locally.

"Last year we were already a little bit under the market at $5 a dozen for free-range fresh eggs," Pierce said. "So, if we go up again, we're still going to be below the grocery store price for sure, but we'll see."

