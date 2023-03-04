Watch Now
Va. Food Bank distributes over 500 boxes during food drive

Gabriel Thomas, News 3.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 15:26:30-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Food Bank of South Eastern Virginia and Eastern Shore distributed fresh food boxes to the community with the help of city council.

Community members were able to drive through and pick up as much food as they needed.

Volunteers distributed over 500 boxes. The boxes included fresh produce, canned goods and frozen meat.

The Food Bank even had separate boxes for community members who are diabetic with food restrictions.

Senior Director of Communications, David Brandt, says the need in Suffolk is high, so they're doing all they can to make sure no one goes hungry.

"We're trending towards 21 million pounds of food distributed for the fiscal year which is far more than we've ever done. 2 million more than the record we set two years ago so the need is clearly there," said Brandt.

The Food Bank plans to continue to offer food drives throughout the year.

To find a local food bank in your area or if you'd like to donate click here.

