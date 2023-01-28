Va. NAACP calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change’

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia NAACP released a statement reacting to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The statement comes after body camera footage of Nichols’ encounter at a traffic stop with Memphis Police Department officers was released. Nichols died three days after the confrontation, and five former officers involved in the incident have been charged with his death.

Virginia NAACP’s statement is as follows:

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP (Virginia NAACP) is horrified after witnessing another death of a young Black man, Tyre Nichols, at the hands of police.



Robert N. Barnette, Jr, President of the Virginia NAACP, states:



“Watching the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols is not a call for more violence. It is yet another horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change. Our legislators cannot continue to turn a blind eye to criminal justice reform. We call on every Virginian to call on their legislators to do what is right. Pass legislation that fundamentally changes policing in America.”

The violent footage has sparked protests and reactions from local and national figures, including former Norfolk Police Department Chief Larry Boone and Governor Youngkin.