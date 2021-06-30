Watch
Vaccination event featuring live music returns to Fort Monroe on June 30

Ryan Sage
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jun 29, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Peninsula Educate and Vaccinate team is holding another COVID-19 vaccination event for the community.

This week's event will take place on Wednesday, June 30 from 6-9 p.m. at Paradise Ocean Club, located at 490 Fenwick Road on Fort Monroe.

Romonta and Friends "Band" will provide entertainment for the night, and special guest host Izzy the DJ will host the event.

Sentara Healthcare will provide free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 5-8 p.m.

News 3 covered a similar event at the same location on June 16.

