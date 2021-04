NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a local church Friday, April 8.

The clinic will take place at Ivy Baptist Church, located at 50 Maple Drive, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The City of Newport News says the clinic is open to anyone; you don't need to be a resident of the city to get your shot here.

Volunteers and health officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

