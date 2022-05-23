Vaccine for children could be near as COVID-19 cases climb into the 'medium zone' in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Health concerns are varied as COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads climb back into the “yellow/medium zone,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, the CDC county check showed community levels in yellow (medium) for most of Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach – yellow

Chesapeake – yellow

Suffolk – yellow

Newport News – yellow

Hampton – yellow

Norfolk – green

Portsmouth – green



These ratings are determined by hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

This comes as news that Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protects children under the age of 5 and that it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week.

The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna.

The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.