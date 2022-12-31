Vatican: Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

VATICAN CITY - Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, according to an announcement from the Vatican early Saturday morning.

Born in Germany in 1927, Benedict served as the top leader of the Catholic Church starting in 2005, succeeding Pope John Paul II. He stepped down in 2013 and was succeeded by the current pope, Francis.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.



The announcement comes just days after the Vatican said the former pope's health was worsening. Thursday, Benedict's condition was said to be stable, but serious.

Saturday's notice from Vatican City was brief, saying he died at 9:34 a.m. at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, adding that "more information will be released as soon as possible."

