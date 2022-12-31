Watch Now
Vatican: Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Andrew Medichini/AP
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul VI, on Oct. 19, 2014. Pope Francis on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick," and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end.” (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Posted at 5:04 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 05:05:03-05

VATICAN CITY - Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, according to an announcement from the Vatican early Saturday morning.

Born in Germany in 1927, Benedict served as the top leader of the Catholic Church starting in 2005, succeeding Pope John Paul II. He stepped down in 2013 and was succeeded by the current pope, Francis.

The announcement comes just days after the Vatican said the former pope's health was worsening. Thursday, Benedict's condition was said to be stable, but serious.

Saturday's notice from Vatican City was brief, saying he died at 9:34 a.m. at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, adding that "more information will be released as soon as possible."

