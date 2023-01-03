VB asking for public's help identifying homeless population

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach is asking for the public's help in identifying the locations where homeless individuals have been observed.

The city says the information will help guide staff during the street count of the 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the homeless population.

This online map can be used by the public to pinpoint any individuals they observe to be homeless through January 9.

“The City has a Homeless Outreach Team who goes out into the community every day to find, engage and assess the needs of people living in encampments and experiencing street homelessness and help connect them to available resources,” said Pam Shine, Homeless Services administrator.

Location points should also include the date observed and additional details that will help describe the situation.

“This tool enhances our efforts for the Point-in-Time Count to help ensure we are as thorough as possible and that all unsheltered individuals have the opportunity to be included in the count and assessed for services. It’s just one, but very important, way we can involve the community in helping us to prevent and end homelessness,” Shine says.

Signs that a person may be homeless include personal belongings left behind, a structure resembling a bed is present or the person has been seen there on multiple occasions.