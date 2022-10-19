VB City Council votes to create cannabis task force

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City council members in Virginia Beach voted to establish a cannabis advisory task force. The council voted 10-0 Tuesday.

This means the Resort Advisory Commission wants to create its own cannabis task force to put together a plan so there isn't an overabundance of businesses trying to sell it.

Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024.

Back in September, a spokesperson from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office sent the following statement when News 3 asked about regulating retail marijuana sales:

“Retail marijuana sales in Virginia are illegal, any changes to the market/process there will be determined by the legislature.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the governor's previous comments on amended legislation in which Governor Youngkin said, "Well there was a very active independent commission on the hemp bill and we reflected a lot of the needs that were highlighted by that commission. In fact, to clarify where certain levels of marijuana possession would be penalized and at what level - that was a very important amendment for law enforcement. We increased the age of 21, to buy hemp-related products...we felt that delta 8 and particularly the dangerous synthetic Delta 8 should be removed from shelves. And of course, we preserved the CBD access to market....and it clarified some areas that needed to be clarified so that this piece of legislation would accomplish all that it was intended to do."