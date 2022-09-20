Virginia Beach considers creating cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With miles of beaches, plenty of restaurants, and things to do, Virginia Beach draws thousands of visitors each year. Many in the resort city want to keep it that way.

“I don’t think we want to create the perception that Virginia Beach is a marijuana destination,” said Randy Thompson of Virginia Beach. “That’s not criticizing that industry. We see the positives. It’s just that we wouldn’t want a liquor store on every corner either.”

Thompson is the vice chair of the Resort Advisory Commission, a sort of watchdog for the city that brings concerns and ideas to council members.

The group’s latest proposal is to create a cannabis task force. The idea came about when speaking with Councilman Guy Tower.

They want to make sure there’s a plan in place so there’s not a flood of businesses selling marijuana, especially along the Oceanfront – a hot spot for tourists.

Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024.