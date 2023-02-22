VB council votes to allow dogs on the boardwalk for a majority of the day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It appears that dog walkers are getting the green light to walk their pups on the boardwalk at the Oceanfront of Virginia Beach any time of the day during resort season.

Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council voted 8-1 on a proposal, allowing visitors and residents to walk their dogs on the boardwalk for a majority of the day, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The previous law stated that during resort season, from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, dogs could be on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. only.

The restrictions came up recently during a meeting with the Resort Advisory Commission where multiple hotel operators stated they were losing business because of the current laws.

Pets would still need to be leashed.

Hotels and restaurants are in support, saying they have to allow emotional support animals. Hotel said this opens them up to allow guests with pets.

