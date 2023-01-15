Watch Now
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jan 15, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted that inmate Michael Fetter’s latest mural will be displayed in the office’s muster room. Prior to completing this project, he painted a mural in the hallway of the Virginia Beach Correctional Center

“Fetter's first mural transformed a drab hallway into a masterpiece. Fetter is a talented man whose artwork will forever be appreciated and admired at the VBSO,” the office tweeted.

News 3 previously interviewed Fetter, who described the painting process as therapeutic.

“That’s me on those walls. That’s my heart, that’s my soul, that’s everything in me that’s bleeding out,” Fetter said.

He is currently serving an 18-month sentence and said he would like to start a career in mural-making.

