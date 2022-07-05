Watch Now
VB Police: 15 illegally-possessed weapons seized at Oceanfront over weekend

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 05, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 15 illegally-possessed weapons were seized near the Oceanfront over the July 4th weekend, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

According to a tweet from Captain Harry McBrien, “A violent felon had ammunition that would pierce soft body armor. 2 of the weapons had 50 and 60 round magazines.”

News 3 is working to get more details about the seizure and will update this story.

