VB police & city lay out traffic plan for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of visitors will be in Virginia Beach for Pharrell's Something in the Water festival.

The city and Virginia Beach police shared their plans on how they are gearing up for the big weekend including traffic changes and road access.

Festival organizers say they are anticipating larger crowds compared to 2019’s festival.

Festival activities will go up to 31st Street.

Some residents voiced their concerns for traffic delays and backups.

"I have a question about employee parking. Those of us who manage shops at the oceanfront, where are we parking. I usually park at 25th street garages. Are they saving spaces for employees?" one resident asked.

"We are going to have passes. We have not talked about saved parking spaces at garages," an employee with the city responded.

Virginia Beach residents who live near the oceanfront say they don’t want a traffic nightmare.

"I live on Laskin Road and I’m curious what is going to happen overnight after the event closes and the attendees fan out into the restaurants and bars?" another resident asked.

"You can expect a larger presence of police up until 3 in the morning and beyond. If we see the oceanfront is filled with a large group of people, we’re going to maintain our staffing," a Virginia Beach police officer responded.

Police are ensuring the oceanfront will be fully staffed during the weekend of the festival.

"We canceled days off and restricted leave. So, it’s a all hands on deck. Our whole department is activated. We asked for a significant number from Virginia State police and the Sheriff," a Virginia Beach police officer said.

Police say there will be several officers at the oceanfront.

"Throughout the day, you’ll have anywhere from 200 -300 on-duty at the same time. We’re on 12-hour shifts to help with the precincts," police said.

A video explanation of the traffic can be found below.

Oceanfront Closures Map

The main entrance for the festival will be between 12th and 14th Street on Atlantic Avenue.

Virginia Beach police say vehicle passes will be needed from 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue down to 2nd Street and Atlantic.

Streets north of 17th and Atlantic will be open to regular traffic. Pacific avenue will also be open for regular traffic. Vehicle passes will be given to residents and businesses who are on 17th and Atlantic.

"If you’re in the north end, our plan is not to shut down. The only impacted area we are planning for is Atlantic, south of 17th. Should a shutdown be required to divert traffic and turn traffic around on 264, it’s going to be for a short period of time," a police officer on the panel said.

It’s been 4 years since Pharrell's Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach. Last year’s festival was held in Washington D.C.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be back to virginia beach. There’s a handful of my colleagues that are here that experienced D.C. It was not much fun with any stretch of the imagination," a festival organizer said.

Police recommend visitors and residents use the Waze traffic app for road closures and traffic updates.