VB residents share excitement, concerns about Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - It was a full house in Tuesday's city council meeting in Virginia Beach. More than forty speakers signed up to speak during the Something in the Water public comment session. Many Virginia Beach residents said they look forward to the business, revenue and vibrancy the festival will bring.

But not everyone is open to the festival.

"It’s outrageous," said Virginia Beach resident Barbara Messner. "You sold tickets to fill hotel rooms at triple the price when we haven’t even voted."

Messner shared her frustration with hotel prices for the Something in the Water Festival. Hotels at the Oceanfront will start off at around $200 a night. It's just one of many concerns of residents.

"I’m struggling with how we’re going to pay for city staff working overtime to put this event on, with police and firefighters," another resident said.

Citizens filled the seats of City Hall to share their thoughts on Pharrell’s music festival. In 2019, the festival brought in more than $24 million for Hampton Roads, resulting in tax revenue of more than a million dollars.

"Something in the Water is our Disney. Something in the water is a dreamer's dream. I pray something in the water inspires our children," another resident said.

John Zirkle, the president of the Virginia Beach hotel association and general manager of the Double Tree Hotel said it will be a big weekend, but not just for the hotel industry.

"While it did fill hotel rooms and restaurants, it did more than generate revenue for the city," Zirkle said. "It brought a sense of community and comradery with it. I view Something in the Water as a win, win, win."

The Something in the Water festival starts on April 28th.