VB Wave & Bayfront Shuttle end season early due to potential severe weather, cancellation of Neptune Festival

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Rods Transit is set to end the seasonal trolley service at the Oceanfront a bit earlier due to potential severe weather.

The seasonal service, which includes VB Wave and the Bayfront Shuttle, at the Oceanfront, will end Friday night due to potential heavy rain this weekend and the cancellation of the 48th annual Neptune Festival boardwalk activities.

The service normally ends this Sunday but the city says with rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding in the forecast, the decision has been made to end the season early.

The services include Routes 30, 31, 34 and 35. It will end Friday night, and no trolley routes will depart from Parks Avenue on Saturday.

For more information on transit services, click here.

