VB Winter Wildlife Festival returns for 13th year

James Hill
Photo taken at the Pleasure Point House Natural Area.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 05, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Join the flock and celebrate winter wildlife in Virginia Beach during the 2023 Winter Wildlife Festival!

Returning for the 13th year, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is hosting the annual festival from January 28 through February 5 and offering more than 50 programs and activities.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation says winter is a unique time to experience the different kinds of wildlife that call our coastal environment home.

Participants can learn about everything from waterfowl to seals to terrapins.

Activities for the festival include keynote speakers, excursions and various contests and challenges.

For a full list of activities or to register for the festival, click here.

