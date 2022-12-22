VBPD, Chesapeake police investigate "smash and grab" at Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A “smash and grab” larceny occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 1:17 p.m. at the Lynnhaven Mall, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police said two male subjects went inside a jewelry store located at the mall and smashed display cases open with hammers. They then left the scene with several pieces of jewelry.

Virginia Beach detectives and the Chesapeake Police Department are working together to see if the smash and grab is connected to another incident that happened later that same day at the Greenbrier Mall.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the cases or the suspects to call VBPD at 757-385-410 or leave a tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.