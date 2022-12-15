VBPD implements new system to streamline ticketing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department has just started using new technology when issuing tickets to drivers.

According to the department, on Dec. 12, officers began using a new electronic ticketing system. It allows officers to print the citation on-site. The department says this will eliminate the need for hand-written records which will improve turnaround time.

The e-ticketing system can also be used by bike and mounted patrols.

The ticket will provide information like pre-pay options and a court date. The department says that all of its police vehicles should have the new system by the end of January 2023.

News 3 is scheduled to talk to VBPD about this new technology and will update this story.