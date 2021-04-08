VCU and William & Mary partner to provide more healthcare options

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A unique partnership between two higher education institutions in Virginia is leading to more accessible healthcare in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems and William & Mary have just opened a new clinic on April 5. The facility is located on North Henry Street, just outside the Williamsburg campus. It has 22 exam rooms and will provide a variety of specialty services, in addition to the basic care at the student health center.

“William & Mary has been blessed, obviously, with the student health center that we have currently. And that serves the student population very well, but what William & Mary hope to do with the VCU collaboration is bring some expanded services to students, to bring additional services to faculty and staff, and particularly some orthopedic, sports medicine and mental health resources to the entire William & Mary community and the community of Williamsburg as well,” said Dr. David Dafashy, Medical Director of Student Health Services for William & Mary.

In-person and virtual appointments will be offered, depending on the needs of the patient.

According to a VCU representative, existing VCU Health patients in the Williamsburg area can continue to see their preferred provider at the new location. New patients looking to schedule an appointment can call 757-220-1246 or visit vcuhealth.org/williamsburg. Most types of insurance are accepted; however, it's recommended that prospective patients call ahead to confirm.

“The collaboration between VCU and William & Mary is particularly exciting to me, because while the student health center has always provided primary care needs for our students in an efficient, effective and low-cost way, we now with this new collaboration will be able to provide that same excellent primary care to faculty and staff, and we will be able to provide referrals and specialty services to our students, which we could always provide, but now we can provide in a more expedited, assured way,” Dr. Dafashy added.