VDH reopens Military Circle vaccination center, monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines offered on different days

NORFOLK, Va. - Starting Monday, September 12, shots will be going into arms once again at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The Virginia Department of Health is reopening its Community Vaccination Clinic at the site, but services are going to look a little different.

VDH says it will offer the two-dose JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration for the vaccine can be done HERE.

The COVID-19 vaccine, including the new bivalent booster targeting specific strains, will be given Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting September 17. COVID shots will only be provided to walk-ins.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for people six months of age and older.

VDH recommends checking your local health department to find a COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccine clinic near you.