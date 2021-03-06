VDH warns Virginians to protect themselves from COVID-19 vaccine scams

HAMPTON, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health warns Virginians to be on the look out for COVID-19 vaccine related scams.

The VDH reminds everyone to protect themselves from vaccine related scams that may include being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get the vaccine.

Officials reminds Virginians that the vaccine is free and will not require payment to be put on a waiting list. Other signs of potential scams include advertisements on social media, emails, phone calls, and online.

For credible information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia, click here.

Protect yourself. Avoid #COVID-19 vaccine scams. Scams include being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get the vaccine. The vaccine is free.

For credible information about the COVID-19 vaccine in #Virginia, visit: https://t.co/wc5BNe0myn pic.twitter.com/kYcMBOpfPr — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) March 6, 2021

The FBI and BBB previously warned people about potential scammers and what signs to look out for. They said you should never have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine or give personal information out to unknown sources.

If you’re sent communication about vaccines that seems fishy or too good to be true, they recommended checking with your doctor or health department.