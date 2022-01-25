VDOT crews had over 300 trucks on the road, no incidents between drivers and plows in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads, Va. - VDOT crews worked long hours across the region as they cleaned up the blast Mother Nature sent us over the weekend.

They said there were no incidents between drivers and plows in Hampton Roads. At the peak of the storm, VDOT said they had 300 trucks on the roads, cleaning up the mess.

Lindsay Denietolis, Senior Communication Specialist with VDOT said the crews brought their A game to the storm.

VDOT has a $211 million budget for 2022 for the nine districts across Virginia, and they say it would cost roughly $11 million per day to cover the statewide snowstorm.

They said the exact numbers of how much the storm cost are not yet ready but should be available within the next few days.

Denietolis said they are tallying money spent right now up for the trucks, crews, salt, anti-icing and plows.

“We’re really proud of our crews about how quickly and efficiently they worked. We had zero incidents between plows and motorists and that’s really kudos to all of our public and consideration they gave our crews as they worked to clear roads,” said Denietolis.

Now there is the possibility of more winter weather later this week.

“We’re keeping a close eye on any potential weather coming this way and we’re also continuing to monitor our roads,” said Denietolis.

VDOT says they will always spend what is needed to maintain the roadways in as safe a condition as possible, regardless of initial budget and changes can always be made if more money is needed.

