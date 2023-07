JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Sunday, James City County Police confirmed that VDOT ferry dock workers rescued a kayaker in the James River.

According to James City County Police, a call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday regarding a kayaker who capsized and was in the water for a prolonged period of time.

JCCPD officials said Pier Staff retrieved the kayaker.

Fire crews were called off as medical treatment was declined.