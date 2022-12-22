VDOT warns travelers of possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This time of year is known as a busy travel time, and this year weather is set to impact travel conditions.

VDOT says motorists traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday, as forecasted winter weather brings sub-freezing temperatures and high winds.

According to VDOT, those traveling beyond Hampton Roads should continue to monitor conditions along their entire route, as forecasts may vary in different parts of the state, particularly along the I-81 corridor, as well as the Salem, Staunton, Culpeper and Northern Virginia regions.

Our area is expected to have sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, especially after sundown. This will make standing water on travel lanes from recent rainfall susceptible to freezing.

Bridges and overpasses are places that typically freeze first. Forecasted high winds could also create hazardous driving conditions, especially for taller vehicles, officials report. Winds can be particularly impactful on wide-open highway segments as well as bridges.

VDOT Hampton Roads crews are on standby to monitor and treat icy conditions with salt and sand. They say they have equipment ready for downed power lines or trees from high winds.

Depending on marine storm conditions, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages. Motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for status updates on ferry service.

The I-64 reversible roadway in Norfolk will be closed in both directions starting as early as 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and will remain closed until forecasted high winds subside.

Motorists expecting to travel are advised to pack an emergency kit and blankets and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency.

