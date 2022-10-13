Watch Now
News

Actions

VEC identifies fraud, takes steps to isolate impact to approximately 4,200 claims

unemployment generic
Storyblocks
unemployment generic
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 11:12:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. - On October 5, 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the identification of approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that could have been compromised.

VEC has isolated the claims affected and any other claims by the group to prevent further activity.

Carrie Roth, Commissioner of the VEC offered this statement:

“The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted swiftly to identify the claimants impacted and prevent further illegal activity. We are committed to resolving this issue and are working with law enforcement to pursue those responsible for these actions. We have already been able to recoup some of the funds that have been identified and are working to return payments to customers.”

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events