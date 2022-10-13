VEC identifies fraud, takes steps to isolate impact to approximately 4,200 claims

RICHMOND, Va. - On October 5, 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced the identification of approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that could have been compromised.

VEC has isolated the claims affected and any other claims by the group to prevent further activity.

Carrie Roth, Commissioner of the VEC offered this statement:

“The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted swiftly to identify the claimants impacted and prevent further illegal activity. We are committed to resolving this issue and are working with law enforcement to pursue those responsible for these actions. We have already been able to recoup some of the funds that have been identified and are working to return payments to customers.”

This is still an ongoing investigation.