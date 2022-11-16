Vehicle crashes into a Walmart in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police evacuated a Walmart Supercenter after a vehicle struck the side of the store through the Home & Pharmacy entrance.

The incident took place on N. Main Street at 10:24 a.m.

Officials say both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One store employee was also transported, after being injured.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

