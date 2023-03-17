Vehicle drives through storefront, shatters glass exterior of Elizabeth City pet grooming business

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A vehicle reportedly went through the glass storefront of Doggie Styles, a pet grooming business in Elizabeth City.

Doggie Styles store owner

Doggie Styles is located at 407 South Griffin Street between D&T Nails and New Hair Dimensions Salon. The businesses are located near Truist Bank on W. Ehringhaus Street.

Sources say both dogs and workers were inside the business at the time of the incident. There are currently no injuries reported, the sources added. Scene pictures depict a Blue Jeep inside of the store surrounded by shards of broken glass.

The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to the incident and a cleanup effort is underway.

Doggie Styles store owner

Circumstances surrounding the incident and the vehicle’s driver are currently unclear.

Stay with News 3 for updates.